Overview

Dr. John Resser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Union City, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City and Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Resser works at Baptist Health Medical Group Ear, Nose, & Throat in Union City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Cough and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

