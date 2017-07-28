Dr. John Resser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Resser, MD
Dr. John Resser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Union City, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City and Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Ear, Nose, & Throat1201 Bishop St, Union City, TN 38261 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I needed surgery, but Dr. Resser sent me to Nashville for it because he felt they had done that type of surgery many more times than he had done it. I appreciated that he was honest about that and didn't take on a surgery that he wasn't comfortable doing. In the list I had to choose the lowest rating for total wait time (over 45 min.) However, he took a lot of time with me, and I assume he did with the patients before me, too. He was well worth waiting for!
About Dr. John Resser, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1891758124
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Resser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Resser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Resser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Resser has seen patients for Laryngitis, Cough and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Resser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Resser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resser.
