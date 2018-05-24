Dr. John Resneder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resneder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Resneder, MD
Overview
Dr. John Resneder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Blackwell, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City and Norman Regional Hospital.
Locations
Women's Health1005 W Doolin Ave, Blackwell, OK 74631 Directions (580) 718-4504
Women's Health1908 N 14th St Ste 203, Ponca City, OK 74601 Directions (580) 718-4504
Erlan C Duus MD5604 SW Lee Blvd Ste 310, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 699-8020
Keto Wellness and Hormone Clinic900 N Porter Ave Ste 212, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 329-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Resneder and Cindy since 1989 and am sad to learn they’ve moved. He’s delivered all three children and one grandchild. His wife Cindy and staff on board are amazing and have an awesome OBGYN practice. I’d highly recommend services on their behalf.
About Dr. John Resneder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
