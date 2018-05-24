Overview

Dr. John Resneder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Blackwell, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Resneder works at AllianceHealth Medical Group - Blackwell in Blackwell, OK with other offices in Ponca City, OK, Lawton, OK and Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.