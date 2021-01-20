Overview

Dr. John Renucci, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Renucci works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.