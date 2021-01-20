Dr. John Renucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Renucci, MD
Overview
Dr. John Renucci, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners220 Lyon St NW Ste 700, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 451-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After doing significant amounts of research on doctors, I visited Dr. Renucci with intention to get submental lipsuction. I had a nasty double chin that was hereditary and I was sick of it! Dr. Renucci helped me through the process and put any nerves I had at ease. He answered any questions I had and was able to fill in on his own any common questions I hadn't thought of. I am now 3 month's post op and very pleased with the results. The procedure was quick and I was not in much pain following the surgery. I would recommend Dr. Renucci to anyone asking!
About Dr. John Renucci, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Chicago
- University of Chicago Plastic Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renucci speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Renucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.