Dr. John Renard, DPM
Dr. John Renard, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kimberly, WI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Renard Foot and Ankle, LLC702 Eisenhower Dr, Kimberly, WI 54136 Directions (920) 815-3096
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Renard is amazing when it comes to foot ulcers! My original surgeon blew me off but Dr. Renard was willing to accept me as a patient and has been nothing short of wonderful!
- 23 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Renard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
