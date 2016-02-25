See All Podiatric Surgeons in Kimberly, WI
Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Renard, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kimberly, WI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Renard works at RENARD FOOT AND ANKLE, LLC in Kimberly, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renard Foot and Ankle, LLC
    Renard Foot and Ankle, LLC
    702 Eisenhower Dr, Kimberly, WI 54136
    (920) 815-3096

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 25, 2016
    Dr. Renard is amazing when it comes to foot ulcers! My original surgeon blew me off but Dr. Renard was willing to accept me as a patient and has been nothing short of wonderful!
    Amy and Chance in Appleton, WI — Feb 25, 2016
    About Dr. John Renard, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356378145
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Renard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Renard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Renard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Renard works at RENARD FOOT AND ANKLE, LLC in Kimberly, WI. View the full address on Dr. Renard’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Renard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

