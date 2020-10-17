Dr. John Reitano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reitano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Reitano, MD
Overview
Dr. John Reitano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Reitano works at
Locations
-
1
Tree of Life Mental Health Systems LLC501 S Rancho Dr Ste I62, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 897-7250
-
2
Hicks, Sarah MD255 S 17th St Ste 1606, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 455-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reitano?
Dr. Reitano is a warm and professional psychiatrist. He's easy to talk to, no pressure. He listens. He cares. I feel much better after every visit because he's phenomenal at what he does. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. John Reitano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1033285218
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reitano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reitano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reitano works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reitano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reitano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reitano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reitano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.