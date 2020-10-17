Overview

Dr. John Reitano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Reitano works at Tree of Life Mental Health Systems LLC in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.