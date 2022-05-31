Overview

Dr. John Reisser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Reisser works at Tennessee Cancer Specialists Pllc in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Atherosclerosis and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.