Overview

Dr. John Reilly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. 

Dr. Reilly works at Peninsula Breast Center in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominoplasty and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Breast Center
    804 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 548-2600
  2. 2
    Salisbury Diagnostic and Breast Center
    145 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 912-5785

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 13, 2022
    Dr. Reilly performed emergency life-saving surgery on me. This fact was later relayed to me by the emergency room doctor, the anesthesiologist as well as others. Dr Reilly monitored my 10 day recovery in the hospital and after in his office. I was informed of what was happening and what to expect. I perceive Dr Reilly as a dedicated highly skilled surgeon with a kind demeanor. I am most thankful.
    Theodore — Mar 13, 2022
    About Dr. John Reilly, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285628693
    Education & Certifications

Internship

    Internship
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reilly works at Peninsula Breast Center in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Dr. Reilly’s profile.

    Dr. Reilly has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominoplasty and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

