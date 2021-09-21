See All Plastic Surgeons in Norwalk, CT
Dr. John Reilly, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4 (50)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Reilly, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.

Dr. Reilly works at Laurence Kirwan MD, FRCS, FACS in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT and New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laurence Kirwan MD, FRCS, FACS
    148 East Ave Ste 2A, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 924-2900
  2. 2
    Valley Plastic Surgery LLC
    2 Ivy Brook Rd Ste 105, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 924-2900
  3. 3
    330 Orchard St Ste 111, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 924-2900

Hospital Affiliations
  • Griffin Hospital

Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 21, 2021
    He did amazing job in my tummy tuck
    Alberta bajraliu — Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. John Reilly, MD

    Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    30 years of experience
    • 30 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    1053303818
    • 1053303818
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nassau Cty MD Center
    Internship
    • Hospital Of St Raphael
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

