Overview

Dr. John Reilly, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Reilly works at Laurence Kirwan MD, FRCS, FACS in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT and New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.