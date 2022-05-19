Overview

Dr. John Reed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Reed works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.