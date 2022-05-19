Dr. John Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Reed, MD
Overview
Dr. John Reed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Reed works at
Locations
-
1
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc3 Park Center Dr Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 454-4861
-
2
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc5775 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 339-3655
-
3
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc3555 Deer Park Dr Ste 180, Stockton, CA 95219 Directions (209) 549-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
As with all visits with Dr. Reed. Everything went smoothly and everyone was really helpful.
About Dr. John Reed, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528177706
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile.