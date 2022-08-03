Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Reed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Reed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Southeastern Endcrnlgy/Dbts1475 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 129, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 325-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reed is the most knowledgeable doctor I know. He is thorough. I was seeing Dr. Reed before I received the 'diabetes' diagnosis, because it runs in both sides of my family. He encouraged me to get EKG and calcium score. I had never had an EKG at the that time. I could go on-and-on regarding Dr. Reed! Just realize Dr. Reed is among the very best! The Dr. wants to take care of everyone in this world! He has the heart the size of Georgia : ) What do you do on week ends? Dr. Reed is busy teaching diabetes class!
About Dr. John Reed, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1194706531
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
