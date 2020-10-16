Overview

Dr. John Redwine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Colleton Medical Center, MUSC Health University Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Redwine works at Palmetto Primary Care Physcians in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.