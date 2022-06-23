Overview

Dr. John Redmond, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Redmond works at Eye Health Professional PC in Wallingford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.