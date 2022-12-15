Dr. John Redmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Redmond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Redmond, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Locations
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists- Riverside DePaul Clinic2 Shircliff Way Ste 605, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 643-5996Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Southside10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 220, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 639-4241
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Like the doctor, dislike the organization . Wait time was over an hour past my appointment time.
About Dr. John Redmond, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
