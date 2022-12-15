See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. John Redmond, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (149)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Redmond, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.

Dr. Redmond works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists- Riverside DePaul Clinic
    2 Shircliff Way Ste 605, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-5996
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Southside
    10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 220, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 639-4241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Redmond, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407977606
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education
    • University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Redmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redmond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redmond works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Redmond’s profile.

    Dr. Redmond has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

