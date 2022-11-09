Dr. John Redfern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redfern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Redfern, MD
Dr. John Redfern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, Uchealth Grandview Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Redfern works at
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 632-7669Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
South Office1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 632-7669
- Penrose Hospital
- Uchealth Grandview Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Redfern was very cordial and thorough regarding the procedure. He explained procedure step by step, and the timeline thoroughly!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1023211794
- University Of Utah School Of Med
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Medical College of Georgia
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Redfern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redfern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redfern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redfern has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redfern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Redfern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redfern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redfern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redfern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.