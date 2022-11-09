Overview

Dr. John Redfern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, Uchealth Grandview Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Redfern works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.