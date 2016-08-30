Dr. John Reardon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Reardon, MD
Overview
Dr. John Reardon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Locations
Carmichael Imaging4145 Carmichael Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 273-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
good and informative. positive and encouraging. his staff is wonderful! survived colon cancer and still have annual visits.
About Dr. John Reardon, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reardon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reardon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reardon works at
Dr. Reardon has seen patients for Anemia, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reardon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reardon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reardon.
