Overview
Dr. John Ransom, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
Locations
Christus Santa Rosa Ambulatory1524 N Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 625-1642
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm so glad I found NB Podiatry! We moved from Houston, where there are plenty doctors to choose from. I was hesitant about seeing a doctor in a smaller city but I'm thrilled to have found Dr. Ransom and his staff!! I'm a big sissy when it comes to pain, shots included, and I babysit my 7 month old grandbaby. I was able to get in to see Dr Ransom within a few days. From the sweet young lady who checked me in, to the adorable young pregnant girl who held my grandson while Dr Ransom proceeded to give me a cortisone shot in the heel, to the check out, they were all terrific! I wish they could be my "go to" office for my every need!! I will definitely recommend him to anyone needing to see a podiatrist !!!!
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ransom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ransom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ransom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ransom has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ransom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ransom speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ransom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ransom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ransom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ransom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.