Dr. John Randolph, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Randolph works at Center Retina & Macular Disease in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Haines City, FL, Oxford, FL and Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.