Dr. John Randazzo Jr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Randazzo Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY.
Locations
Suffolk Foot And Ankle285 Sills Rd Bldg 17 Ste D, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 654-5566
Jcm Physical Therapy PC806 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 381-0201
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Randazzo Jr, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1962922047
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randazzo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
