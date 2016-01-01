See All Podiatric Surgeons in East Patchogue, NY
Overview

Dr. John Randazzo Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. 

Dr. Randazzo Jr works at Suffolk Foot And Ankle in East Patchogue, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Suffolk Foot And Ankle
    285 Sills Rd Bldg 17 Ste D, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 654-5566
    Jcm Physical Therapy PC
    806 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 381-0201

  • Long Island Community Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon

About Dr. John Randazzo Jr, DPM

  • Podiatric Surgery
  • English
  • 1962922047
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

