Overview

Dr. John Randazzo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Randazzo works at Palm Beach Sports Medicine in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.