Dr. John Ramirez, MD

Family Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. John Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Ramirez works at Spinal Restoration Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Parkview Medical Associates
    6710 Capitol St, Houston, TX 77011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 921-7176
    75TH Clinic
    901 S 75TH ST, Houston, TX 77023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 280-6037

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Asthma
Diabetes
Allergies
Asthma
Diabetes

Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Ramirez, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114022936
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez works at Spinal Restoration Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

