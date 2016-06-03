Dr. John Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. John Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Locations
Parkview Medical Associates6710 Capitol St, Houston, TX 77011 Directions (713) 921-7176
75TH Clinic901 S 75TH ST, Houston, TX 77023 Directions (832) 280-6037
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
He has been our family doctor for years. his office has friendly nurses.
About Dr. John Ramirez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114022936
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
