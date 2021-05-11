Overview

Dr. John Ragan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health-Ada and Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Ragan works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.