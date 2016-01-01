Overview

Dr. John Raff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Neshoba County General Hospital.



Dr. Raff works at Basil Shah, MD in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.