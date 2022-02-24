Dr. John Rachoy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rachoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rachoy, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Rachoy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and St. Catherine Hospital.
Locations
North Point Orthopaedics9445 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-1060Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
North Point Orthopaedics801 MacArthur Blvd Ste 304, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-1060
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- St. Catherine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rachoy is a great doctor and would recommend him for any foot issue. He takes the time to listen to patients, diagnoses the problem and provides options for treatment. He performed an implant surgery on my big toe joint due to severe arthritis, and the surgery & recovery were excellent.
About Dr. John Rachoy, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1124138805
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hosp
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Loyola University of Chicago
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rachoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rachoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rachoy has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rachoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rachoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rachoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rachoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rachoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.