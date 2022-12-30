Dr. John Racanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Racanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Racanelli, MD
Overview
Dr. John Racanelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Locations
Texas Orthopaedic Associates8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-1207Friday8:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a long time patient and have always been very happy with his care.
About Dr. John Racanelli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lake Charles Meml Hosp
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University Of Southern California
