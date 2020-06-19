Dr. Rabun Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Rabun Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Rabun Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.
Reed E Simpson MD9890 Clayton Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 725-1515
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
An excellent, caring psychiatrist who showed more flexibility customizing my treatment that many others who I have tried. My depression is severe and refractory to treatment, and he was willing to take some risks to get me something that worked.
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rabun Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabun Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabun Jr has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabun Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabun Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabun Jr.
