Dr. John Rabun Jr, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (25)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Rabun Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.

Dr. Rabun Jr works at Clayton Behavioral in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Somatoform Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reed E Simpson MD
    9890 Clayton Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 725-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Somatoform Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 19, 2020
    An excellent, caring psychiatrist who showed more flexibility customizing my treatment that many others who I have tried. My depression is severe and refractory to treatment, and he was willing to take some risks to get me something that worked.
    — Jun 19, 2020
    About Dr. John Rabun Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992854046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rabun Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabun Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabun Jr works at Clayton Behavioral in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rabun Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Rabun Jr has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabun Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabun Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabun Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabun Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabun Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

