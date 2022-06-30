Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Quinn, MD
Overview
Dr. John Quinn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Mischer Neuroscience Associates6400 Fannin St Ste 2150, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-7423
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Most proficient Doctor I have found,, excellent staffing,, Great communications, Enjoyable visit,, Fell comfortable with this team, Unlike any other Drs,,this team is very experienced with a patient's condition,,!!
About Dr. John Quinn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1053587865
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
