Dr. John Quinn, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Quinn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Quinn works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mischer Neuroscience Associates
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2150, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 704-7423

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Most proficient Doctor I have found,, excellent staffing,, Great communications, Enjoyable visit,, Fell comfortable with this team, Unlike any other Drs,,this team is very experienced with a patient's condition,,!!
    Alan Moreton Bsc.ee.Asc,Thermodynamics,d — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. John Quinn, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053587865
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quinn works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Quinn’s profile.

    Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Quinn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

