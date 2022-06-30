Overview

Dr. John Quinn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Quinn works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.