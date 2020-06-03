Dr. John Pumphrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pumphrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pumphrey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Pumphrey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.
Locations
USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 420, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 546-8062
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pumphrey?
I like him personally. I have already recommended him to a friend. If you have had any urological issues than you know that modesty has no place in this field. I was never uncomfortable, just another day for Dr. Pumphrey and his staff. I have contacted his office multiple times with minor issues, and expected return calls from his staff with directives from Dr. Pumphrey. He has called me back every time. That says a-lot in itself. His explanations were in layman's terms and specific. I understood what the procedures entailed and was comfortable throughout my experience. I am 45yrs old and this was my first time being admitted to a hospital. All of this was happening throughout this Covid scare. I was always comfortable and at ease. Thanks to Dr. Pumphrey and his staff.
About Dr. John Pumphrey, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Meth Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth
