Dr. John Puig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Puig, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Locations
Locations
Laredo Sports Medicine Clinic PA7109 N Bartlett Ave Ste 109, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 727-2122
Laredo Sports Medicine Clinic9652 McPherson Rd Ste 12, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 727-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Puig, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas Tech HSC
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Notre Dame
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Puig speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Puig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.