Dr. John Puente, MD
Overview
Dr. John Puente, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bellevue Medical Center, Bryan East Campus, Memorial Hospital and York General Hospital.
Dr. Puente works at
Locations
Neurology Consultants of Ne4242 Farnam St Ste 500, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2650
Walnut Creek Pediatric Dentistry11336 S 96th St Ste 111, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (531) 867-7317
David L. Samani MD Inc.2222 S 16th St Ste 240, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 552-2650
Mosaic-beatrice Campus722 S 12th St, Beatrice, NE 68310 Directions (402) 223-4066
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Bryan East Campus
- Memorial Hospital
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have chronic migraine which he has treated very effectively. I also have MS that he has been very conscientious with respecting my opinions. He travels to several different cities for his patients convenience.
About Dr. John Puente, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1194775916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Neurology
