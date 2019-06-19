Dr. Puckett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Puckett, MD
Overview
Dr. John Puckett, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 25950 Acero Ste 220, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (877) 817-0902
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puckett is an outstanding doctor and surgeon. He will explain everything completely. He takes complete control of his patients care after the surgery. I have recommended him to several people
About Dr. John Puckett, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1306938022
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Countyusc Medical Center
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
