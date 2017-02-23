Dr. John Prue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Prue, MD
Overview
Dr. John Prue, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Prue works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Cromwell Avenue78 Cromwell Ave, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 719-9376
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Prue. I recommend all my friends to him. He has an appropriate bed side manner. His procedures are quick and gentle. He explains everything without sugar coating it. I prefer my doctors to be serious rather than joking the whole time. If I have an issue he ALWAYS calls me back and offers to see me ASAP. He saved my life by taking immediate action to remove the precancerous cells from my cervix and uterus. I can not thank this man enough for all he's done for me. Dr Prue is the best.
About Dr. John Prue, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1780742643
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hosp Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Kings County Hospital Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prue has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prue speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Prue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.