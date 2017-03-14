Dr. John Prudich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prudich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Prudich, MD
Dr. John Prudich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
John F. Prudich M. D. P. A.1441 Redbud Blvd Ste 121, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 548-7000
Medical City Surgery Center Mckinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 150, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 547-1580
- WHS East Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am so happy I found Dr. John purdich. He is very knowledgeable and kind to his patients. The previous dr suggested a surgery for my condition but Dr. Purdich did a small procedure which made me feel lot better in few weeks. I highly recommend him. Office staff is great too. Especially appointment scheduler Karen.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1457486680
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Prudich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prudich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prudich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Prudich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prudich.
