Dr. John Prodafikas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Prodafikas works at Cardiovascular Consultants Inc. in Canton, OH with other offices in Sebring, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.