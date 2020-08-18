Dr. John Procaccino Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Procaccino Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Procaccino Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Procaccino Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Procaccino Jr works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Center for Colon & Rectal Diseases at Great Neck900 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 730-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Procaccino operated on me two and a half years ago I had a complicated case of diverticulitis then took a seven and a half hour surgery I am alive healthy and well Dr procaccino is a gifted surgeon and a gentleman I would highly recommend him to anyone
About Dr. John Procaccino Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Procaccino Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Procaccino Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Procaccino Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Procaccino Jr works at
Dr. Procaccino Jr has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Procaccino Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Procaccino Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Procaccino Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Procaccino Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Procaccino Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.