Overview

Dr. John Prior, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Prior works at American Home Care Supply Company Inc. in Scranton, PA with other offices in Dunmore, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.