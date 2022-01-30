Overview

Dr. John Primomo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Primomo works at The Davis Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.