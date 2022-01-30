See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. John Primomo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Primomo, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (124)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Primomo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Primomo works at The Davis Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians - The Davis Clinic
    10125 Katy Fwy Ste 106, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 124 ratings
    Patient Ratings (124)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Primomo?

    Jan 30, 2022
    I had the weight loss revision from the sleeve to the bypass. Everything I needed to know to prepare for surgery was sent before hand and in detail. My follow-up appointments with him he does may sure your following all requirements and also recommendeds follow-up with dietitian if needed. However it is hard to get in touch with anyone if your having any problems after surgery and staff have you make an appointment.
    — Jan 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Primomo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Primomo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Primomo to family and friends

    Dr. Primomo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Primomo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Primomo, MD.

    About Dr. John Primomo, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437264728
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rochester University Strong Meml Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Primomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Primomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Primomo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Primomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Primomo works at The Davis Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Primomo’s profile.

    124 patients have reviewed Dr. Primomo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Primomo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Primomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Primomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Primomo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.