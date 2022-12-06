Dr. John Priddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Priddy, MD
Overview
Dr. John Priddy, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Azalea Orthopedics Main Clinic3414 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 939-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, explained to me everything that was going on with my surgery. Explained the next step in the process.
About Dr. John Priddy, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Priddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priddy has seen patients for Limb Pain, Hammer Toe Repair and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Priddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Priddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Priddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.