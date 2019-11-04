Dr. John Prall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Prall, MD
Overview
Dr. John Prall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Neurosurgery One - Littleton7780 S Broadway Ste 350, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Neurosurgery One - Lone Tree Park Meadows9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 101, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prall did an amazing evaluation and treatment for my trigeminal neuralgia. There are no surgeons in my town who treat for this. My neurologist sent me to Dallas twice with no luck. My neurologist told me he could not help me anymore. I was devastated. I found Dr. Prall online. He was very thorough in explaining to us the treatment and what to expect. I have been 4 months pain and medication free. First time in 10 years. This is not a permanent fix but the treatment is wonderful if it has to be done again.
About Dr. John Prall, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1316975832
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Univ Of Colo
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prall has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Prall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.