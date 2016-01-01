Dr. John Power, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Power is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Power, MD
Dr. John Power, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
-
1
Upmc Heart & Vascular Institute - St. Margaret200 Delafield Rd Ste 3010, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 235-1140
-
2
Bloomfield Medical Associates5140 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 683-7815
-
3
University General Medicine Associates-upmc5200 Centre Ave Ste 603, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 683-7815
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326007790
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
