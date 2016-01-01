Dr. John Pourciau, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pourciau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pourciau, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Pourciau, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital and Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Pourciau works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Orthopaedics1747 Imperial Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 310-3670Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beauregard Memorial Hospital
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pourciau?
About Dr. John Pourciau, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053589580
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pourciau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pourciau accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pourciau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pourciau works at
Dr. Pourciau has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pourciau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pourciau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pourciau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pourciau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pourciau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.