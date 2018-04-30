Dr. John Potts Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potts Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Potts Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Potts Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Potts Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Potts Pediatrics & Adolescents365 N Jeff Davis Dr, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 461-5003
- 2 1074 Bear Creek Blvd, Hampton, GA 30228 Directions (770) 707-2950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potts Jr?
All Doctors and PAs are wonderful. My Children plus my Children’s children go to Dr. Potts.
About Dr. John Potts Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1841212685
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potts Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potts Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potts Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potts Jr works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Potts Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potts Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potts Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potts Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.