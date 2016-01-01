Overview

Dr. John Potomski Jr, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL.



Dr. Potomski Jr works at Brevard Geriatrics in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.