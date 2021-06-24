See All Plastic Surgeons in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. John Potochny, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Potochny, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.

Dr. Potochny works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates
    5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 531-1386
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Milton S Hershey Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Potochny, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Potochny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potochny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Potochny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Potochny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Potochny works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Harrisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Potochny’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Potochny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potochny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potochny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potochny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

