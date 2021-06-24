Dr. John Potochny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potochny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Potochny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Potochny, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Dr. Potochny works at
Locations
ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 531-1386Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
God bedside manners, not overwhelming the patient
About Dr. John Potochny, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Division of Plastic Surgery University of Pennsylvania
- Baylor College of Medicine Texas Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potochny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potochny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Potochny using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Potochny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Potochny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potochny.
