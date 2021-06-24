Overview

Dr. John Potochny, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.



Dr. Potochny works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.