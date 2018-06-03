Dr. John Poterucha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poterucha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Poterucha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Poterucha, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Poterucha works at
Rochester - Transplant200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 722-2130
I have been a patient of his for 11 years and from day one he will explain what is going on and takes time to make sure you understand what he explained.
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Poterucha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poterucha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poterucha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poterucha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poterucha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poterucha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poterucha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.