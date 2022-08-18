Dr. John Posenau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posenau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Posenau, MD
Overview
Dr. John Posenau, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Washington University School Med Barnes Hospital|Washington University School Med Barnes Hospital|Washington University School Of Medicine|Washington University-Barnes Jewish Hospital|Washington University School Of Medicine|Washington University-Bar
Locations
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists8001 Franklin Farms Dr Rm 130, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-5006
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists7611 Forest Ave, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 392-5572
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Posenau actually cares about his patients. He’s gentle, a great listener and a true gentleman. He ALWAYS returns my calls the same day and always takes the the time to explain everything. He’s wonderful.
About Dr. John Posenau, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Med Barnes Hospital|Washington University School Med Barnes Hospital|Washington University School Of Medicine|Washington University-Barnes Jewish Hospital|Washington University School Of Medicine|Washington University-Bar
- Duke University|Duke University Medical Center|Duke University|Duke University Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
