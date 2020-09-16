See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Riverside, CA
Dr. John Portwood, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (31)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Portwood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Portwood works at Southern California Ortho Specs in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Orthopaedic Spc
    3838 Sherman Dr Ste 2, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 354-7270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Sep 16, 2020
    Dr Portwood did my knee replacements in 2007. He did the first one than the second. Best decision I’ve ever made. I’m now 82 and I walk 2 miles a day. I move easily without pain. Thank you Dr Portwood for helping me keep active.
    Mildred Kelley — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. John Portwood, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    41 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1255393492
    Education & Certifications

    Foot and Ankle Center
    LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Kern Mc
    Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Carroll College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Portwood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Portwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Portwood works at Southern California Ortho Specs in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Portwood’s profile.

    Dr. Portwood has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Portwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

