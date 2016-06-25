Overview

Dr. John Porterfield Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama.



They frequently treat conditions like Adrenalectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.