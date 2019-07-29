Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Porter, MD
Overview
Dr. John Porter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Porter works at
Locations
The Physicians Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia, P.C.790 Church St NE Ste 550, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 419-9902
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Porter is with out a doubt the best caring, and understanding doctor that I have ever been to and I'm 64 years old. He makes it a point to take his time with me. Anyone seeking a pain doctor should see him, only if you want the best care
About Dr. John Porter, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1114962156
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock M C
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine

