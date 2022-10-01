Dr. John Pool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pool, MD
Overview
Dr. John Pool, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
CVT Surgical Associates8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 208, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 692-6135
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had no problem with the care with the nurses or doctors
About Dr. John Pool, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1134338114
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Alabama
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Pool has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Pool. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pool.
