Dr. John Pool, MD

Family Medicine
5 (92)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Pool, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Pool works at CVT Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CVT Surgical Associates
    8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 208, Dallas, TX 75231 (214) 692-6135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Port Placements or Replacements
Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease

Port Placements or Replacements
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Coronary Artery Dissection
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Tumors, Benign
Impella Device
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Septic Embolism
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracoscopic Drainage of Pleural Cavity With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thrombosis
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Oct 01, 2022
    I had no problem with the care with the nurses or doctors
    Anonymous — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. John Pool, MD

    Family Medicine
    English
    1134338114
    Education & Certifications

    Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    Baylor University Medical Center
    U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    University of Alabama
    Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pool has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pool works at CVT Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pool’s profile.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Pool. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pool.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
