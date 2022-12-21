See All Ophthalmologists in Joliet, IL
Dr. John Pollack, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Pollack, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (129)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Pollack, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Joliet, IL. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Pollack works at Illinois Retina Associates in Joliet, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Macular Hole and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Joliet Office
    300 Barney Dr Ste D, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-7515
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Hinsdale Office
    12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 110, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 789-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Macular Hole
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Macular Hole
Retinal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flashes
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pollack?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Only positive things to say about this office, doctor, staff, ease of appointments.
    — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Pollack, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Pollack, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pollack to family and friends

    Dr. Pollack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pollack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Pollack, MD.

    About Dr. John Pollack, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881694933
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University, St. Louis/Ophthalmology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Macular Hole and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Pollack, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.