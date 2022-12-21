Dr. John Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pollack, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Pollack, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Joliet, IL. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Pollack works at
Joliet Office300 Barney Dr Ste D, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-7515Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hinsdale Office12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 110, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-5700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Only positive things to say about this office, doctor, staff, ease of appointments.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
- Washington University, St. Louis/Ophthalmology
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Georgetown University
- Washington University, St Louis
- Ophthalmology
